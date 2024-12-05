Tokyo Toni Torches Khloe Kardashian Over Perceived Diss About Charity

She really let Khloe have it.

Tokyo Toni has smoke on standby. As a reality star and rapper, she has built a reputation on dissing other celebrities. Generally, these celeb are in her orbit, but she decided to go beyond said orbit on December 4. Tokyo Toni went off on Khloe Kardashian, after the reality star decided to post video of herself helping out a homeless man. Kardashian had previously distanced herself from the idea of publicizing charitable acts, which is something Toni took as a personal slight. The gloves came off on Instagram Live.

"It sounds like you don't do that," Tokyo Toni told viewers. "You put him on TV too. B*tch you are a homeless case." The reality star proceeded to call Khloe Kardashian a hypocrite for trying to publicize her kind act. Things then took a turn for the personal. Tokyo Toni's daughter, Blac Chyna, shares a kid with Khloe's brother, Rob Kardashian, and Toni makes it sound as though she was never a fan of Khloe. "The day that Dream was born," she alleged. "I told that b*tch don't ever play with me." Tokyo Toni had plenty more to say about her relative. "I haven't gone in on them b*tches in eight years," she added. "And you wanna f*cking undermine what I do, b*tch."

Tokyo Toni Claims Kardashian "Undermined" Her Actions

The alleged undermining stemmed from a seemingly harmless Instagram comment. Khloe Kardashian responded to a user's question by explaining that she does not like to publicize charity events. "I don't feel it's right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back," she wrote. "To each their own. I'm only speaking for myself." Tokyo Toni took this as a direct dig, given that she has frequently posted IG videos of her helping out those less fortunate. The reality star also claimed that Kardashian blocked her on Instagram.