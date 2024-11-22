Tokyo Toni Hits Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki With An Ominous Warning

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Tokyo Toni (L) and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Tokyo Toni had a lot to say about Tesehki.

Tokyo Toni is someone who is always commenting on some pretty big topics over on social media. Overall, she has a hilarious personality and has never shied away from being unapologetically herself. Although she has, at times, gone a bit too far with her commentary, she remains someone who is mostly fearless. One could just watch her appearances on the Aunt-Tea Podcast to understand exactly what we are talking about here.

However, Tokyo Toni is now weighing in on someone who might actually be more controversial than she is. Of course, we are talking about none other than Tesehki, who is the sister of Chrisean Rock. As we had previously reported, Chrisean accused Tesehki of sexually assaulting her when she was very young. This led to a whole bunch of allegations, including the claim that Chrisean drank alcohol while pregnant with Chrisean Jesus. Having said all of that, Toni delivered a take on Tesehki's actions and how she could find herself in serious trouble.

Tokyo Toni Speaks To Tesehki

Essentially, Tokyo Toni believes that if Tesehki continues to quarrel with the wrong people, she could be at risk of having her throat slit by someone. This is a very dramatic leap in logic to make, although Tokyo Toni has never been one to shy away from being a controversial figure who has a lot to say on specific topics. Whether or not Tesehki is going to take this warning kindly, is another story entirely. Perhaps Tokyo is just trying to be nice and keep Tesehki out of danger.

One can't help but think about the entire Baddies ecosystem and how Zeus Network has been promoting multiple shows in which women fight with one another. The women on the show have completely embraced the chaos, but that could be leading to some real-world consequences that go beyond just TV or entertainment. Hopefully, Tesehki and others are able to stay out of trouble. You never want to see reality TV get too real.

