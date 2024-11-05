Tesehki Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking Alcohol While Pregnant With Chrisean Jesus

Tesehki and Chrisean Rock are sisters who seldom get along these days. Overall, they are two of the stars on the new show Baddies Midwest which has been making a ton of waves as of late. In fact, many were stunned by one of the teaser trailers for the show. Ultimately, this was because Chrisean accused Tesehki of molesting her when she was a child. Although Tesehki denied the allegations, many were simply stunned that it was even brought up.

Now, there is new footage from one of the first episode of Baddies Midwest, and it appears as though the sisters were not done spreading allegations about one another. We say that because in a clip that we cannot share on HNHH, Tesehki accuses Chrisean of drinking while pregnant with Chrisean Jesus. This is something Chrisean has been accused of in the past, but to hear it come from her own sister is nothing short of wild.

Chrisean Rock and Tesehki Go At It

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Rican Da Menace and Chrisean Rock attend French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for French Montana)

Although Rock denied the claims, Tesehki stood firm on her assertions. This subsequently led to some discourse online. Some proclaimed that they always knew this about Chrisean and that there was even footage of it. However, others are no so sure that this is a fair critique. No matter what, Chrisean Rock has always been polarizing and that is not about to change. Overall, the publicity might be bad for Rock, but it is good for Natalie Nunn.

Let us know what you think about this fight between Tesehki and Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two will ever be able to settle their differences? What do you make of them trying to sort this out on a show like Baddies? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.