Chrisean Rock Looks Stunning As Fans Beg Her To Stay Away From Blueface

Chrisean Rock seems to be doing well.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are a couple that has lived in infamy over the past few years and not for the best of reasons. Overall, fans have had to deal with some pretty severe antics from these two. Although they have broken up and gotten back together numerous times, they still seem to demand attention. Now, however, Rock is currently raising their child together. Meanwhile, Blue is in jail and there is no telling when he will see a release.

Recently, Chrisean Rock was photographed in a set for social media, and she was looking healthy and glowing. Immediately, these images made the rounds online and a lot of fans were impressed with what they were seeing. Rock has been through some tough times so it would have been understandable to see her in a disheveled state. However, she seems to be thriving right now and it has fans begging her to stay away from Blueface.

Chrisean Rock Looks Great

One has to wonder if she will be taking this advice, moving forward. At the end of the day, Rock has always had a soft spot for Blueface and that could still be the case. That said, the comments from fans were pretty strong. "she looks so pretty tell her keep staying away from that man," one person wrote. "She’s so freaking pretty. Stay away from that guy," said another. Chrisean has no shortage of supporters and they are riding for her every day of the week.