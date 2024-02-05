Chrisean Rock Dubbed A "Clown" For Calling Blueface A Changed Man

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are the couple that just will not go away. Although they have seemingly broken up and gotten back together hundreds of times, they still continue their toxic stream. Overall, they seemed pretty well done just a few months ago. Chrisean gave birth to their child and refused to let Blue into the kid's life. However, she has renewed her love for him and even got a tattoo of his mugshot on her face. Moreover, she has been visiting him in jail, where he will likely remain until July.

Her devotion to Blueface has led to a whole lot of criticism online. Although in typical Chrisean Rock fashion, she does not seem to care. Overall, she has decided to ride with her man, and haters be damned. In fact, last night, she hopped on Instagram Live where she offered up an explanation for her love of the rapper. As she explains below, Blue is a changed man who isn't just prison-talking her. She seems to believe things will be different this time around, and you can't help but admire the optimism.

Chrisean Rock Still Loves Blueface

In the comments section of the Live Bitez post above, fans were not so convinced that Blueface is any different than he used to be. In fact, some went so far as to call Chrisean a clown for her naivety. "She need to watch love after lockup they all lie and tell multiple women the same thing and they all say the same thing she saying," one person wrote. "Because he's bored sis..What else would he be doing," said another. Needless to say, no one is convinced that Blueface is any different than he was a month ago.

At this point, the Chrisean and Blueface saga will never end. Only time will tell whether or not any of this actually lasts. Let us know what you think of the couple, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed.

