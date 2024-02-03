Chrisean Rock Tweet About Her "Daddy" Confuses Fans

Chrisean Rock is back to confusing her fans (and haters) with her latest post on social media. "Idc idc I love my daddy so much 😘 can’t wait till u get here n-ggasaa ugghh aaaahhhh👅👅👅," Rock wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As mentioned, fans were seemingly confused about who the tweet was for. Was it about Blueface, who Rock is seemingly living with again? Was it about a mystery man who was grabbed Rock's attention? Or was there another explanation entirely?

"At the end of the day only god knows what’s best for you chrisean! Don’t let the negativity bring you down! Hope all is well with you and the baby have a good night 💜💜," one fan wrote in response to the bizarre tweet. "I’m ready for him to get out, bc I know you must miss him, I’m praying that with him sitting down for a minute he realizes how much you love him & more only hoping for the best, free your bd ☺️✨," added another.

Does Chrisean Rock Jr. Have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome?

Meanwhile, Rock has been facing plenty of hate online in recent days. Fans were whipped into a frenzy after pregnancy photos showing Rock drinking emerged online. Later, new footage of her son, Chrisean Jr, led internet users to start speculating as to whether the child was suffering from fetal alcohol frenzy. This only accelerated in severity after the infamous Drama Alert began resharing the rumors.

There is no substantiated evidence that Chrisean Jr is suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome. However, that has never stopped people from speculating, especially when it comes to Rock and Blueface. For her part, Rock has mostly ignored the new wave of hate. Instead, Rock boasted that her declining follower counts don't worry her because she's still making bank. "The more y’all hate the more popular I become I don’t give a fuck about losing followers I get paid off my engagement/ algorithm if I’m getting 60 plus million views on my post 400k plus comments my promo prices just goes up or anything I sell stay sold out . So continue the hate train it makes me hella money 😂😂😂😂," Rock wrote earlier in the week.

