Chrisean Rock Threatens To Sue Zeus Network For Allegedly Failing To Pay Her

According to Chrisean Rock, Zeus is withholding her "Crazy In Love" checks, despite her asking for them multiple times.

BYCaroline Fisher
BET Awards 2023 - Backstage

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock has taken center stage in her various Zeus Network shows, but according to her, she hasn't been paid accordingly. During a recent Instagram Live, the Baltimore native vented about Zeus allegedly owing her money. Clearly, she's fed up. She explained that in her pursuit of her Cr*zy In Love checks, she's been pushed off to different staff members on multiple occasions. At this point, she says she's considering taking legal action.

"I need my checks from Cr*zy In Love," she began. "This b*tch a** n***a not answering. I called Jason, weird a** n***a that writes the check. This weird a** n***a talking about 'Call Lemmy.' Well b*tch, I'm about to sue all you motherf*ckers, bro."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Accused Of Giving Her Child "Fetal Alcohol Syndrome" As Screenshot From IG Live Goes Viral

Chrisean Rock Wants Her Money

Chrisean continued, insisting that she gets what's owed to her immediately. "Give me my f*cking check," she said. "Like what are you holding my check for? Cuz I said you was a b*tch? [...] He's a b*tch, that's never gonna change. Well b*tch, pay me though." Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a Zeus series cast member turned on CEO Lemuel Plummer.

Earlier this month, Stunna Girl took to social media to accuse Plummer of sleeping with the Baddies cast. She also accused him of giving one of them, Ahna Mac, an STD. He later fired back on his Instagram Story, insisting that the allegations are false. "People out here have nothing better to do than make up wild stories and lies," he wrote. He then accused her of lashing out simply because Zeus isn't "funding [her] life" anymore. What do you think of Chrisean Rock claiming that Zeus Network owes her money? What about her saying that she plans to take legal action if they don't pay up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: The Game Mocks Chrisean Rock After She Gets Blueface Tattooed On Her Cheek: "Here Go My Mugshot If You Need It Bae"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.