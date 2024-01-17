Stunna Girl Accuses Zeus CEO Of Sleeping With "Baddies" Cast Members, He Fires Back

Recently, Stunna Girl took to social media to put the CEO of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer, on blast. She made various unexpected claims about the Detroit native, accusing him of underpaying cast members, treating them poorly, and even sleeping with them. For obvious reasons, the allegations came as a shock to fans, and have now prompted a response from Plummer. According to him, her claims are false, and she's only making things up to get clout.

"People out here have nothing better to do than make up wild stories and lies," he began in a recent Instagram Story. "Probably because Zeus isn't signing their checks or funding their lives anymore. Folks need to find some business (preferably, outside of Zeus) or if they want to be on Baddies just say that."

Lemuel Plummer Denies Stunna Girl's Allegations

"If not," he continued, "They should go focus on getting those monthly listeners up on Spotify. It's looking kinda light compared to them so called 'potnas.' They think they're out here clearing something but they need to focus on clearing those records that's not coming out. Certain cast members have been off the show for damn near a year but because they don't have any other business or lives, watch it be out me/ Zeus for the next 30 days lol."

Clearly, Plummer didn't take kindly to Stunna Girl's accusations. After all, they are pretty damning, as she also posted screenshots of text messages alleging that he gave Ahna Mac chlamydia. Ahna Mac has since denied this, insisting that she's never slept with Plummer or had chlamydia. According to her, Stunna Girl's simply "thirsty for clout." What do you think of Stunna Girl's recent claims about the CEO of Zeus, Lemuel Plummer? What about his response to the allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

