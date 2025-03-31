Zeus Network CEO Claps Back At DeStorm Power's Bombshell Allegations

Zeus Network co-founder Lemuel Plummer has released a statement after DeStorm Power accused him of alleged fraud, failing to pay investors, and sexual assault. Plummer denied the accusations while saying that he's waiting for the legal process to play itself out. In the meantime, he's fully focused on the continued success of Zeus. He shared the statement on the company's Instagram page on Sunday.

"I will address the accusations made by DeStorm Power head-on very soon, along with real receipts," he began. "However, let's be clear—the issue is being addressed in an actual court, not the court of public opinion. Zeus is still in litigation against DeStorm. I chose to take the professional route, remain silent, and allow the legal process that has been ongoing for the past few years to continue to judgment. I chose not to cast aspersions on others, nor comment on falsehoods. On behalf of my team and the countless individuals who have contributed to making Zeus the success it is today, I remain, and will continue to remain, focused on the business."

DeStorm Power Vs Zeus

Lemuel Plummer's statement comes after DeStorm Power posted a nine-minute video to detail his allegations against him and Zeus. He claimed that he fellow creators King Bach and Amanda Cerny helped launch the network along with Plummer. In turn, he contributed over $130,000 to help get the platform going, claiming that Plummer promised to pay him back. “Contractually, we weren’t supposed to put up any money. But Lemmy said, ‘I’m gonna pay you back as soon as Zeus launches and we’re profitable,’” he stated. He also referenced an alleged sexual assault, saying: "To be totally transparent, we had a falling out because a good friend of ours, who is now a successful Latin artist and used to be Lemmy’s assistant, told us that he sexually assaulted her.”