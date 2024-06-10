Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold, And Tia Kemp Turn Up In The Trailer For Their New Podcast "Aunt Tea"

Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold, and Tia Kemp are three names that are infamous on Instagram. Overall, these three have engaged in some antics that have gotten fans riled up. Moreover, there have been times when these women have interacted with one another on their respective pages. Having said that, it only makes sense that the three would come together on their very own podcast. The fact that said show would be hosted and broadcast by Zeus Network makes even more sense.
We recently reported on these three when they linked up for some behind-the-scenes footage of a new series. At the time, fans were unsure of what this was for. However, we now know thanks to an Instagram post from Lemuel Plummer of Zeus Network. In the clip below, you can find a trailer for a new show called Aunt Tea. This is a podcast that is coming soon, and as you will see, there are some pretty wild guests coming through.
Tokyo Toni x Karlissa Saffold x Tia Kemp
Antonio Brown and The Game are some recognizable faces right out of the game. However, as you can see, there will be plenty of fights and drama on this new show. For now, there is no official release date, although it will be coming out very soon. This should prove to be a massive show for Zeus, especially since some fans are getting tired of the Baddies re-runs. Either way, we will absolutely be tuning in when the show eventually drops.
Let us know what you think about this upcoming podcast, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this podcast is going to be a success? Do you believe that it makes sense for Zeus Network to bring these three women together? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.