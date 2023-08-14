Chrisean Rock Did Not Assault Anyone On “Baddies,” Zeus Network CEO Claims

The Zeus Network hosts some of the hottest and most provocative reality TV series today, and it just had to defend itself amid legal trouble. Moreover, the network (whose CEO is Lemuel Plummer) has Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s show “Cr*zy In Love” and the multiple iterations of “Baddies.” Rock in particular is reportedly at the center of second-degree assault charges from “Baddies East” cast member Woah Vicky. However, Plummer maintained on social media that, if anything happened between the two, it wasn’t a part of the show. With this clarification in mind, many fans now have sides to pick and will want more information to confirm this.

“Chrisean Rock has NOT gotten into a physical altercation with ANYONE on set during the filming of Baddies East,” Lemuel Plummer wrote on his Instagram Story. “Anyone claiming otherwise is ALL [cap emoji].” Unfortunately, this doesn’t really illuminate what really went down between Chrisean Rock and Woah Vicky. With more time, surely more evidence, claims, or legal proceedings will show how impactful this case will be. For now, all fans can do is imagine what could have prompted this alleged brawl and how much of it is for clicks.

Lemuel Plummer Defends Chrisean Rock Amid Assault Allegations

Of course, all this publicity and drama is only helping the network, for better or worse. Through Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s reality show alone, there’s been a lot of content to share and report on in relation to that gossip cycle and spectacle. For example, a recent episode showed the California rapper popping off about Rock’s alleged infidelity, which is comically ironic considering how that relationship is these days. Only Lord knows (or Lemuel Plummer, in this case) what other spicy interactions and viral moments could net the program some more engagement.

Meanwhile, fights and feuds are exactly what propels series like “Baddies” to sensational heights, so many people are excited to heat what happened in this situation. However, it’s important to consider that even they will refrain from showing fights out of respect for those involved. As such, these drama-heavy and, for some, exploitative antics aren’t always going to show up on screen. We’ll see how much of it came from the rumor mill. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

