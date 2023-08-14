Blueface Proclaims “Free My Son” After Woah Vicky Presses Charges On Chrisean Rock

Vicky’s reportedly accusing Chrisean of assault for their alleged recent “Baddies” brawl.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Blueface Proclaims “Free My Son” After Woah Vicky Presses Charges On Chrisean Rock

Even though they’re beefing quite heavily right now, Blueface still won’t cross certain lines when it comes to Chrisean Rock. Sure, the two have had such a back and forth relationship that this goodwill might not stick around for long. Regardless, the California native is still worried about their unborn son that Chrisean carries- and doesn’t want him to come into this world in a jail cell. Moreover, he recently expressed wishes for his son’s freedom after Woah Vicky reportedly pressed charges against Rock for assault. Specifically, this refers to an alleged brawl they had on the reality TV show “Baddies.”

“Smh I told her not to go on that show,” Blueface expressed on X, formerly (but forever) known as Twitter. “Free my son.” Of course, it’s unclear whether Chrisean Rock already faced incarceration on these charges. It’s very unlikely considering the social media storm that would cause. Still, many people expressed their skepticism at these second-degree charges in particular. After all, “Baddies” isn’t known for its easygoing or low-key group interactions, although that notoriety shouldn’t go too far in the scandalous direction, either.

Read More: Woah Vicky Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Baddies East” Star Worth?

Blueface Reacts To Woah Vicky Accusing Chrisean Rock Of Assault

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Despite these concerns and the reputation (and frankly, brand) associated with the show, this case may or may not go far and result in strong repercussions. More information or footage in the coming days and weeks will probably illuminate the situation more in the public eye. As of now, it seems like Blueface’s main concern is his son. However, one would think that he would be a little more involved in his life if that was the case. That’s a complicated web of drama, but things aren’t by any means going to be easy to heal moving forward. Maybe the two’s callouts and accusations will die down once they have to work together to raise a child.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old recently expressed that he and Chrisean came together thanks to divine intervention, as wild as that sounds. While this is probably just to troll her online, it’s also not entirely untrue based on how many people are invested in their relationship. It will continue to grow in messy ways, for sure, but in that tangled firestorm, they also found plenty of moments to support each other and let bygones be bygones for the sake of their lives. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Woah Vicky’s legal action.

Read More: Blueface Gets Heated About Chrisean Rock’s Supposed Infidelity On “Cr*zy In Love”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.