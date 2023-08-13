Jaidyn Alexis Is A “Major Upgrade” From Chrisean Rock, Blueface Says After Sharing Old Photo

Long before he crossed paths with Chrisean Rock, and even before the world knew him as Blueface, Johnathan Porter was a high school student in love with Jaidyn Alexis. Long before the fame, fortune, and two children came around, the pair spent their time as most young couples do, though we’ve seen little photo evidence of what their life was like before. Just a few days ago, the “Dear Rock” artist reposted an old photo of him and Alexis on his Instagram Story in which they almost look like alternate reality versions of themselves.

It’s unclear how old they were when the picture was first taken, but it’s obvious that Blueface was much smaller back then. He dressed simply in dark wash jeans and a red shirt. Alexis smiles from ear to ear while standing beside her man, wearing a beige and black mini dress with her long, dark hair cascading down her side in pretty curls. While going under the knife obviously made the mother of two more confident in her body, some would argue that she looked better, and happier in her natural state.

Blueface Reveals What Jaidyn Alexis Looked Like Pre-BBL

@bluefasebayy/Instagram Story

Despite haters insisting that Blueface is taking a major L by spinning the block and running back to Alexis amid his drama with Rock, the California native continues to insist that his partner’s presence in his life is making him a changed man. He recently shared that he’s gone several weeks without cheating – a trend he plans to continue – much to the internet’s distaste.

Elsewhere, the soon-to-be father of three retweeted a recent photo of Alexis at home without makeup, which some shared along with the message, “They be tryna clown her but she really 😍.” Shortly after that, he put up a post simply labelling Jaidyn a “major upgrade.”

Rapper Isn’t Ashamed About Spinning the Block From Chrisean Rock Back to His Ex

From the looks of Blueface’s recent Twitter activity, he couldn’t be more proud to call Jaidyn Alexis his girl. Do you think that the “Stewie” artist is a step up from Chrisean Rock? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

