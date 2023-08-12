Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Throws Water On Her: Video

For the more fortunate among us women, pregnancy is a time that finds you surrounded by loved ones and a peaceful environment as you prepare to bring new life into the world. For Chrisean Rock, her experience has been anything but serene. In fact, that 23-year-old has contemplated terminating on more than one occasion, especially when Blueface made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t plan to play the role of father in her family. There’s also been the hate Rock has gotten from those in her baby daddy’s circle, such as his first co-parent, Jaidyn Alexis, and his mother, Karlissa Saffold.

It’s no secret that the entertainer’s own family hasn’t always been supportive of her endeavours. Chrisean and her sister, Tesehki, have had several heated blowouts over the years, and during a recent episode of her Zeus reality series, the expecting mother even put her hands on her sibling. While that incident happened a few months ago, it seems Tesehki got her revenge this weekend while filming Baddies.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface A “Manipulator,” Brags About Putting Money In Her Own Bank Account

Tesehki Has No Mercy for Her Pregnant Sister

In the clip above, Rock is seen getting splashed by a ton of water from someone inside the van she just exited. Rather than lashing out as she would’ve in the past, the Baltimore native kept her cool as Tesehki continued to yell at her out the window.

Her discontent was obvious, but Chrisean saved her thoughts for the internet. “You tried me for clout. Everything [that] happened after [that you] deserve it. The jealousy was clear as day 😂🥱,” she tweeted as the footage began making circulating online late last night.

Read More: Who Is Chrisean Rock & What Is She Famous For?

Chrisean Rock Seemingly Addresses the Incident

“My last tweet ain’t bout a ni**a, it’s bout ‘Baddies,'” Rock clarified early on Saturday (August 12) morning. “This dum a** show 😂. You b**ches try for da clout 🥱🥱🥱. You b**ches can’t stand on s**t. I don’t start s**t, I finish it 😂😂😂😂😂😂.” Do you think Tesehki was out of line for throwing water at her pregnant sister? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for a preview of this weekend’s episode of Cr*zy In Love.

You tried me for clout everything tht happened after tht u deserve it the jealousy was clear as day😂🥱 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 12, 2023

My last tweet ain’t bout a nigga it’s bout baddies this dum ass show 😂you bitches try for da clout …🥱🥱🥱 you bitches can’t stand on shit . I don’t start shit I finish it . 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 12, 2023

[Via]