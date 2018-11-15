daddy
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Roasted For Calling Young Thug "Daddy" In Alleged Call LeakUnless this is the work of some artificial intelligence wizardry, some fans unfortunately mocked the 26-year-old's choice of words.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearHalle Bailey Calls DDG "Daddy" While Celebrating Second Anniversary With Lavish Dinner & GiftsThe question is, is the YouTuber Halle's daddy, or her baby daddy?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsTokischa Enlists Sexyy Red For Infectious Banger "Daddy"Sexyy Red and Tokischa did their thing.By Alexander Cole
- TVChrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Throws Water On Her: VideoSurprisingly, Rock managed to keep her cool when being unexpectedly splashed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Calls Meek Mill "Daddy" In Poolside VideoFans were a bit confused.By Alexander Cole
- SportsReggie Bush's Wife Lilit Shares Dripping Wet Dance Video: "Happy Birthday Daddy"The former NFL athlete celebrated his 38th on Thursday (March 2), when his talented partner surprised him with her salacious video.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi's Ex Is Accepting Stepdaddy ApplicationsKee said that any applicants "must like to travel, dinosaurs, sharks and the science museum."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCher Calls AE Edwards "Daddy" In NYE Post With RingThe Goddess of Pop shooed haters away on Twitter and continued to spark engagement rumors with her ring.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsPost Malone & Longtime Girlfriend Announce First PregnancyPosty's partner is reportedly a woman who hasn't spent any time in the spotlight that he's been building a private relationship with.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West Calls God His "Daddy" In Legendary Big Boy InterviewKanye West has done it again. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBlueface & Rich The Kid Reunite For "Daddy" Music VideoBlueface is dodging parental units in "Daddy" video.By Milca P.
- MusicMichael Jackson Credited His Longtime Bodyguard With Subbing In As "His Father"The letter MJ penned thanking his bodyguard is currently up for auction.By Devin Ch
- MusicKid Buu Worries Unborn Twins Will Be Trolled For Being Clones, Shares SonogramHe predicts a difficult future for the children.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Shows His "Canadian Neutrality" By Posing With BirdmanDrake is keen on letting bygones be bygones.By Devin Ch