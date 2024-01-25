Mariah The Scientist Roasted For Calling Young Thug "Daddy" In Alleged Call Leak

Mariah The Scientist supports her boo Young Thug no matter what, and she's been by his side throughout his whole YSL RICO case. However, against that backdrop, it seems like their most intimate moments leaked onto the Internet thanks to an alleged phone call that surfaced online. Moreover, some fans are particularly talking about this with no regard for that loss of privacy, instead choosing to make fun of the singer for calling Thugger "daddy" in this clip. Although it's inevitable for people to make fun of stuff online, it's disheartening that this became a principal narrative rather than a supplementary detail for much discussion.

One person that definitely doesn't find it funny, though, is none other than Drake. "This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," he commented under DJ Akademiks' recent Instagram coverage of this alleged Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist leak, comments which he then reposted on his Instagram Story. "You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that's shameful. Whole case is a wash. Just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta. S**t is disgraceful... is this a criminal case or atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?"

Mariah The Scientist Calls Young Thug "Daddy" In Alleged Phone Call Leak

Furthermore, some fans are asking accounts sharing this clip in full to take it down, so hopefully the embed we're including pops away in due time. In the meantime, we're sure that absolutely no one is happy about this alleged phone call leak, whether it's Young Thug, his partner, or both sides the court. It makes us wonder who caused this and why, which is obviously a difficult question to narrow down. Regardless, we're sure that this will not discourage Mariah The Scientist from advocating for Thugger's freedom.

Meanwhile, they recently evaded a potential feud with Pooh Shiesty. He seemingly dissed them after an IG takedown, but then walked that back when he realized how fans interpreted it, or perhaps for another reason. Only time will tell, but these two unfortunately face a full plate of issues right now. Hopefully they resolve sooner rather than later. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist, come back to HNHH.

