Young Thug And Mariah The Scientist Jail Phone Call Leaked Online

Much of the hip-hop community has been giving their sustained support to Young Thug since he was arrested in May of 2022 as part of the YSL RICO case. But arguably nobody has had his back more than his girlfriend of three years Mariah The Scientist. She's continually appeared in court to support her rapper boyfriend during his long and complicated trial. She's also been showing him quite a bit of support behind the scenes. Earlier this week though, one of those gestures was brought into the public light.

Surprisingly, a phone call between Thug and Mariah somehow made its way online. The leak isn't just a recording of their conversation but also video of them having it. The conversation itself is about what you'd expect as the two catch up and discuss some recent gifts Thug bought for her. The unspectacular nature of the discussion makes the fact that it leaked and was spread around online even more surprising. Check out the clip for yourself below.

Read More: Young Thug's Apparent Weight Gain Goes Viral

Young Thug Jail Phone Call Leaked

In the responses to the tweet sharing the video almost everyone expresses the same sentiment. "I don’t even feel right watching this. This feels like invasion of privacy fr" the top reply to the post reads. "Let Jeffrey and his ladies talk in peace. Y’all real nosey fr" and "This a couples private conversation Nothing funny about this" two other replies agree.

Recently the YSL RICO trial has been focused on one of the label's co-founders. He's spent numerous full days on the stand now providing some context to the foundational goal of YSL. Meanwhile, Thug's defense has been using clips of various celebrities to support their own case. Clips of people like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Snoop Dogg were used to prove that gang culture and gang signs don't directly relate to gang affiliation. What do you think of Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist having their jail conversation leaked online? How do you think the leak made it to the internet? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

[Via]