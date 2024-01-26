Mariah The Scientist Leaked Phone Call Parodied By Former "Bad Girls Club" Star

She claims that the video isn't an attempt to make fun of Mariah.

Earlier this week the audio and video of a jail phone conversation between Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist leaked online. Fans and artists from all over the rap world reacted to the video online. Many were blown away by the invasion of privacy and felt uncomfortable about peeking into such a private conversation. Some of Thug's collaborators like Drake and Meek Mill also came to his defense claiming that he has every right to sue.

But the video has also sparked somewhat of a viral trend for what actually happens in the clip. Mariah's discussions with Thug have been mimicked by some online, including former Bad Girl Club star Winter. She shared a clip online of her take on the couple's conversation. While some fans thought she was making fun of Mariah and the situation as a whole, Winter clarified. In a comment underneath a repost of the video she assured fans there's no hard feelings. "o be clear I’m not making fun of @mariahthescientist since yall like to drag everything. I’m the EXACT same way which is why I think it’s funny," her comment reads. Check out the full video below.

Winter's Mariah The Scientist Video

The leaked phone call has taken over much of the discussion surrounding Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO case. The trial has been surrounding one of the label's co-founders for weeks now. He's given testimony that the prosecution are trying to use to point toward the label's gang ambitions and affiliations.

In response, Thug's defense team has tried to poke holes in the evidence used to connect YSL to actual gangs. They've introduced clips of celebrities like LeBron James and Snoop Dogg displaying gang symbols. Consequently, they're using it as evidence to claim that gang signs and iconography don't necessarily imply direct gang affiliation. What do you think of Winter's video parodying Mariah The Scientist's jail call? Do you think she's being mean or it's all in good taste? Let us know in the comment section below.

