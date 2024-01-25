Meek Mill Claims Young Thug Should Sue Over Leaked Jail Call

Earlier this week a surprising new story hit the internet. Young Thug's trial has unfolded largely in the public eye but the access reached an even more surprising level. Thug's girlfriend Mariah The Scientist has been right behind him for his entire trial ordeal. She's repeatedly appeared in court alongside the rapper during throughout the trial. She's also clearly been there for Thug behind the scenes which was revealed to the public recently.

Both audio and video from a jail phone call between Thug and Mariah leaked online. The clips weren't particularly dramatic and didn't exactly make waves online. Most of the attention directed towards the video came from fans explaining how uncomfortable it made them seeing such an invasion of privacy spread online. In the wake of the video being leaked, Meek Mill took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what Thugger should do next. "This is a top tier lawsuit your personal call not suppose to be on the street" his quote tweet read. While there hasn't been any news of an actual lawsuit yet many fans online think there's a credible case.

Meek Mill Thinks Young Thug Could File A Lawsuit

Recently, the YSL RICO trial has mainly been focused on the testimony of one of the labels co-founders. He's discussed numerous subjects including the origins of the labels intentions and the names of some of the most involved parties. While discussing gang ties, Thug's defense has taken an interesting approach to deflecting the prosecutions allegations. They've used clips of various celebrities like Snoop Dogg and LeBron James making gang gestures to refute the idea that gang affiliation can be implied through simply making gang signs.

Earlier this week, Meek Mill surprised fans by revealing what he charges for a feature. He claims that his verses come with a $250k price tag, something many found to be a bit steep. What do you think of Meek Mill's take on Young Thug's situation? Do you thing Thug could sue over his conversation with Mariah The Scientist being leaked online? Let us know in the comment section below.

