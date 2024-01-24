Meek Mill's Feature Verse Rate Is Minimum $250K, He Claims

Meek Mill and Rick Ross finished their 2023 on a strong note with their Too Good To Be True album, boasting 17 songs with guest appearances from the likes of Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Vory, Fabolous, and more. We're curious to see what the Philly native will bring to the table in the new year, besides his work with Fivio Foreign on their joint "Same 24" single earlier this month. Even if Meek only delivers features, it sounds like he'll still be making major money moves. According to a recent tweet from the recording artist, he makes a minimum of a quarter of a million dollars for each of the verses he gives out.

"Every time I do a verse I charge $250K and up," Meek bragged via Twitter/X on Tuesday (January 23). "If you got $150K on sight and I like the song we can swap it out," the 36-year-old added, raising some doubts among social media users. "Every time rappers post their feature prices like this publicly I be feeling like they just saying the one price they were able to get a label to pay for one time," one person speculated beneath the original post.

Read More: Meek Mill Responds To Backlash Over Africa Tweet

How Much is a Meek Mill Feature?

Of course, putting his monetary achievements on blast isn't the only post on Meek's Twitter that's been stirring up attention. After inquiring about how fans in countries like South Africa and Nigeria are able to listen to his music, he was heavily clowned. "I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa… basically looking for the money trail? [I don’t know] what platforms [are] used in South Africa lol," he wrote when addressing his haters.

If you're curious what Meek Mill spends his growing fortune on, we know that at least part of it goes toward taking care of his loved ones. Earlier this week it was reported that the "Uptown Vibes" hitmaker purchased his mother a third house, which she couldn't be more grateful for. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Meek Mill Buys His Mom A House

[Via]