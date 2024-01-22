Meek Mill Responds To Backlash Over Africa Tweet

Meek Mill has responded to the backlash he’s been receiving over his recent question about music listening in Africa. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Meek asked how his fans in South Africa and Nigeria consume his music. Many users didn't appreciate the way they perceived his tone to be condescending and took offense. In response, Meek says he was asking an innocent question.

“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa? I remember having on big show [there a] few years back… how do y’all listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?" Meek wrote.

Read More: Meek Mill Asks How People Listen To His Music In South Africa & Nigeria

Meek Mill Performs In Ghana

ACCRA, GHANA - DECEMBER 29: American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill performs on stage during the Afro Nation Ghana Music Festival on December 29, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Afro Nation Ghana, the world's biggest Afrobeats festival, will take place 29th and 30th of December in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, a site of cultural significance. (Photo by Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images)

After many fans took issue with the post, he clarified on Monday: “I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa… basically looking for the money trail? [I don’t know] what platforms [are] used in South Africa lol,” Meek wrote. He followed up: “People are have losing their minds at a rapid pace!”

Meek Mill Discusses Music Fans In Africa

Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024 I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 22, 2024

As for the music Meek would want them to stream, he recently teamed up with Rick Ross for the collaborative album, Too Good to Be True, in November. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Meek Mill Shoots Down Wale Beef Rumors: “Hell No”

[Via]