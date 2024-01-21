Meek Mill Asks How People Listen To His Music In South Africa & Nigeria

Meek Mill recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask a question about his African fanbase. "Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?" the Philly rapper mused. Meek has performed several times in Africa, as he alluded to in his tweet.

Of course, he was quickly mocked for what many saw as an ignorant tweet. It might be that people misinterpreted the tweet as Meek being unaware that African is more developing than it is often depicted as. "Remember. Celebrities are dumb, just like you," one person commented. According to available data, Spotify is the most popular streaming platform in South Africa. Meanwhile, the African-centric platform Boomplay is the most popular platform in Nigeria.

Read More: Meek Mill Not Ashamed That He Cried On The News While Celebrating Probation Reform Bill

Meek Mill's "Cougar Fantasy" Takes Over Social Media

However, this is not the first time that Meek has gone viral. In November 2023, Meek told social media about one of his deepest fantasies. "I want an older rich freaky bad cougar...it's my fantasy," the 36-year-old rapper wrote. While X users were initially stunned, they quickly rallied to turn the post into one of the weekend's biggest talking points. Several people took it as an opportunity to shoot their shot. "I'm 58 [heart eyes emoji]," one user replied.

However, the majority of replies fell into two distinct categories. First, there were people clowning on Meek for his horny posting. "Meek back in his insane tweeting bag," one account wrote. Furthermore, many people replied with various highlighting their discomfort at the post. The second set of replies, other than people simply agreeing with Meek, were those making suggestions of "cougars" that Meek could pursue. Oprah, Kris Jenner, and even Hilary Clinton could all be found as recommendations for the rapper in the replies.

Read More: Meek Mill & Rick Ross Perform “Shaq & Kobe” On Tonight Show As Too Good To Be True Sales Projections Arrive

[via]