south africa
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Asks How People Listen To His Music In South Africa & NigeriaMeek was thoroughly roasted for the question.By Ben Mock
- SportsOscar Pistorius Released From PrisonThe six-time Paralympic medalist was secretly remanded into the custody of his family early on January 5.By Ben Mock
- MusicSouth African Rapper Costa Titch Deceased After Collapsing On Music Festival StageSouth Africa and the rap world at large mourns the loss of Costa, who passed away after performing at the Ulta music festival in Johannesburg.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralMrBeast Responds To Polarizing South Africa Charity Video On TwitterAs usual with his charity video antics, many criticized his seemingly performative content, defended his generosity, and reacted to his response.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSouth African Rapper AKA Fatally ShotAfter being shot outside a restaurant, AKA passed away just a couple of weeks before he was set to drop a new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Sports24-Year-Old Boxer Dies Due To Brain Injury In Title MatchYoung South African boxer dies in hospital due to a brain bleed.By Ben de Lemos
- PoliticsArchbishop Desmond Tutu, Anti-Apartheid Leader, Dies At 90-Years-OldArchbishop Desmond Tutu has died at 90-years-old.By Cole Blake
- NewsBlack Coffee Releases New Album "Subconsciously" With Features From Pharrell, Usher, & MoreBlack Coffee's new album "Subconsciously" features Usher, Pharrell, Cassie, Sabrina Claudio, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNelson Mandela's Daughter Zindzi Mandela Has Passed AwayZindzi Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 59.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNasty C Links With DJ Whoo Kid For "Zulu" MixtapeSouth African artist Nasty C releases his first international mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid, titled "Zulu."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Slams Tyrese For Implying Anti-Black Racism Doesn't ExistJamie Foxx was positively perplexed by Tyrese's since-deleted posts that served to essentially "prove" that racism against Black people doesn't exist.By Lynn S.
- GramTyrese Angers Black South Africans After Sharing Instagram PostTyrese shared a photo that many Black South Africans believed insinuated that they were some oppressive force in the country.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureActress Charlize Theron Speaks On Her White Privilege"I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege."By Aida C.