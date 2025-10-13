Travis Scott is still one of the biggest rappers in the world right now. His ongoing world trek for his Circus Maximus tour has drawn large crowds, with some even shaking the foundation of Earth. But none of them have been record-breaking until this past weekend.
On Saturday, October 11, La Flame was performing in Johannesburg, South Africa for an 75,000 plus energetic fans. The grand display did run into some hiccups though, including a weather inconvenience. As a result, the attendees at FNB Stadium didn't get to see and hear the show reportedly until about an hour and a half later.
Some angry fans expressed their frustrations online, with one even going as far as to accuse Scott for the one causing the delay. However, the Houston rapper denied that to be the case. "Wasn’t a hour late. Lighting delay brudda Flame always ready."
But while there were some initially upset concertgoers, they don't detract from the impressive accolade that the show achieved. Per Bars, it was the largest solo rap concert in the whole country of South Africa. Considering all of the megastars that have performed there, that's quite an amazing feat for Travis.
Travis Scott RIAA Certifications
He'll have another shot at breaking a record on Saturday, October 18, when he hits the stage in Delhi, India. Scott performed a slew of tracks across his discography for the show this past weekend, including "FE!N" six times.
He briefly revisited his Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight era as well, playing "goosebumps" near the end of the evening per setlist.fm. Speaking of that track, it recently became the highest-certified rap song of all time, surpassing Drake's "God's Plan."
It's 17 times platinum, so just three million units away from going double diamond. But not only does he own that title, he also holds the second-place spot as well. Ironically, "SICKO MODE" with Lamar's foe, Drake, is now 16 times platinum.