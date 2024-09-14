Travis Scott's Jam-Packed Brazil Concert Causes Earthquake

"IT'S LIT!"

Travis Scott and lit shows go together like peanut butter and jelly. If the show isn't shaking the literal foundations of the earth, then it's not one of his shows. We say that because once again, Travis Scott has caused an earthquake, according to reports from HipHopDX and Complex. This past Wednesday, La Flame was putting on a concert in São Paulo, Brazil, a city that's seen plenty of activity lately. Over the last week or so, The Weeknd performed some of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and then the NFL had its first-ever game in the famous locale.

Clearly, all of that excitement and energy was carried over into Scott's event. As you can see below (in gorgeous overhead shots), it appears to be sold out. About 46,000 people were in attendance and when you have someone like him performing rager after rager, things are going to get buck wild. To no surprise, they did, as local news stations reported shaking that was actual visible to the naked eye.

Travis Scott Literally Shakes The Earth Again In Brazil

If you remember, a similar thing happened in Rome last summer right around the release of UTOPIA. He stopped at the Circus Maximus stadium and there a 1.3 magnitude earthquake occurred. With all of this excitement still around his fourth studio album, Scott sees that fans are "FE!N[ing]" for more, which is why he's back in album mode once again. We can only imagine that more ground-shaking shows on the horizon at this point.