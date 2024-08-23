Travis Scott Says He May Have To Tour "DAYS BEFORE RODEO"

"These the best shows on the planet right here", Scott said during the exclusive performance.

Travis Scott didn't just officially release DAYS BEFORE RODEO onto streaming, he's doing the absolute most in the best way possible. La Flame has blessed us and the rest of his fans with a special digital deluxe with five fan-favorite bonus tracks. He's given physical music lovers the opportunity to have the 2014 mixtape on CD or vinyl. Additionally, the veteran hitmaker dropped some dope apparel and bundles to pair with tangible copies. Now, there is a chance that Travis takes DAYS BEFORE RODEO on a tour in the future.

This was hinted at during a special one-night performance, according to Hypebeast. Scott and Spotify collaborated for the “Spotify x Cactus Jack Present Days Before Rodeo”, and it was held at the Masquerade last night from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET. The venue can only hold 250-1,500 people, so this one-off show was for the true ragers. Spotify Fans First tickets were the first to go and did so completely in 15 minutes. Additionally, there was a general on-sale around 3 p.m. Videos, like the one below, are circulating on social media, and it seems like it was a lit night.

A DAYS BEFORE RODEO Tour Would Feed Families

Scott seemed to think so as well, even claiming that these "[are] the best shows on the planet right here". In fact, he even went as far as to hint at the possibility of a full fleshed out tour. "I might have to do a whole tour of this right here”, before "Mamacita" had everyone jumping up and down and screaming their lungs out. Fans are in agreement with Scott, saying, "A small venue only days before rodeo tour would feed families man NEED THAT S***TTTTT". "Keep going. Don't stop now", another implores. It might be some time before that gets announced, bet let us and every Scott fan dream right now.

What are your thoughts on Travis Scott hinting at a possible DAYS BEFORE RODEO tour? Is this something that needs to happen, why or why not? Were you able to attend the one-night performance in Atlanta? If so, how was it? Are you a new or old fan listening to the mixtape and how is it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.