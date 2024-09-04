Destroy Lonely Drops Five New "Love Lasts Forever" Songs On His Website

For the hardcore fans.

Destroy Lonely isn't done. The rapper blessed fans with his sophomore album, Love Last Forever, on Friday. The album had over 20 songs, including three bonus cuts. More than enough to keep fans fed for the foreseeable future. Destroy Lonely decided to drop yet another batch of songs on Tuesday, though. Well, sort of. The rapper put out five bonus tracks, but they are only available to purchase as part of the Love Lasts Forever V2 order on his personal website.

The bonus tracks in question do not include features. Given how few rappers appear on the standard edition of the album, though, this should come as no surprise. Destroy Lonely's new titles include "The Bounce," "Make a Sound," "See You Tomorrow," "Meet the Boss" and "Bling." They raise the tracklist count to an impressive 26. The digital download price for the album is $5.00, but it's only been made available to fans who live in the U.S.

Read More: Destroy Lonely Takes Shots At Both Lucki And KanKan On Twitter

Destroy Lonely's Deluxe Version Is Billed As "V2"

Destroy Lonely is constantly recording. He claimed to have hundreds of unreleased songs during a 2023 interview with Hypebeast. He also voiced a desire to release them to the public at different points, given how important each song is to him. "I hope I’m able to release it all to the world one day," he said. "Every song I ever made is a diary entry. Some of them are sent to the world and some of them I keep to myself." Destroy Lonely also revealed that he makes longer and shorter tracklists for each album he puts out, which almost certainly was the case with Love Lasts Forever.