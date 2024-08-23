Destroy Lonely Takes Shots At Both Lucki And KanKan On Twitter

Lonely wants the smoke.

Destroy Lonely should be in album mode. He's got a new release set for August 30. Instead, the rapper is in battle mode. He took issue with multiple rappers on August 22, and decided to make his issues known by calling both Lucki and KanKan out on Twitter. To be fair to Destroy Lonely, the beef was instigated by his peers. Lucki came over the top rope with some bold accusations about Lonely, so it's difficult to find fault with a response. KanKan hitched his wagon to the Lucki train, and both men suffered as a result.

Let's start with the Lucki accusations. The rapper went on Instagram Live and started popping off about Destroy Lonely's personal life. He started talking reckless about Lonely's girl, despite claiming that he did not want any trouble. "She just brought my name up," Lucki claimed. "I didn't even f*ck her. I didn't even bother the girl. Your new girlfriend, too? Ask her about Lucki." The rapper tried to diffuse his bold claims by asserting that he didn't want beef with other rappers over girls. That said, he threw shade at Destroy Lonely again by alluding to the rapper's record deal. Lucki said it was better to be a multi-millionaire than to be signed to a multi-millionaire, which many took as a reference to Lonely being signed to Playboi Carti.

Destroy Lonely Claims He's Not 'Scared' Of Lucki

Destroy Lonely definitely felt some kind of way about Lucki's comments. He hopped on Twitter right after the IG Story made the rounds, and made he clear that he wasn't messing around. Boy u ain’t never seen me in no dress," Lonely wrote. "And u damn sure ain’t never scare me." The situation between Lucki and Destroy Lonely got even more serious when KanKan got in the mix. The rapper decided to post the Lucki Instagram Story. Lonely, unsurprisingly, didn't appreciate it. He quote tweeted KanKan and made it clear he's got a problem with him too. "Dont laugh n**ga u a h*e," he wrote back. KanKan eventually deleted his tweet.