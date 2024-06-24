Destroy Lonely Shoots Down Domestic Abuse Allegations In Since-Deleted Rant

Destroy Lonely says he was the victim of violence in the relationship.

Destroy Lonely has fired back at his ex-girlfriend's claims of domestic abuse with a lengthy rant on X (formerly Twitter) that he's since scrubbed from the platform. When the woman came forward with alleged pictures of her injuries and numerous stories of his behavior, he posted several responses.

In the series of posts caught by No Jumper, Lonely described her apparent injuries as "fake" and accused her of being violent towards him. He wrote at one point: “Everybody who know me in real life knows this aint facts or me im not proving myself to the internet or no woman.”

The woman began posting about Lonely on Monday morning. “Cry baby ass n***a. Mad over Lucki you verbally abused me for an entire 21 hr flight to Germany and when I finally snapped and hit you choked me and and then called my mom to play victim,” she began in one post. In another, she shared bloody pictures of her head with the caption: “Cracked my head open in Germany after pushing me into a bed frame and then threw all my sh*t in the hallway ….. all because i was tired and didn’t want to get up at that exact second to roll a blunt.” From there, she posted several more stories of alleged abusive incidents.

Destroy Lonely Fires Back Over Abuse Claims