Destroy Lonely Shoots Down Domestic Abuse Allegations In Since-Deleted Rant

2023 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Destroy Lonely performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Destroy Lonely says he was the victim of violence in the relationship.

Destroy Lonely has fired back at his ex-girlfriend's claims of domestic abuse with a lengthy rant on X (formerly Twitter) that he's since scrubbed from the platform. When the woman came forward with alleged pictures of her injuries and numerous stories of his behavior, he posted several responses.

In the series of posts caught by No Jumper, Lonely described her apparent injuries as "fake" and accused her of being violent towards him. He wrote at one point: “Everybody who know me in real life knows this aint facts or me im not proving myself to the internet or no woman.”

Destroy Lonely Performs At Lollapalooza In Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Destroy Lonely performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

The woman began posting about Lonely on Monday morning. “Cry baby ass n***a. Mad over Lucki you verbally abused me for an entire 21 hr flight to Germany and when I finally snapped and hit you choked me and and then called my mom to play victim,” she began in one post. In another, she shared bloody pictures of her head with the caption: “Cracked my head open in Germany after pushing me into a bed frame and then threw all my sh*t in the hallway ….. all because i was tired and didn’t want to get up at that exact second to roll a blunt.” From there, she posted several more stories of alleged abusive incidents.

Destroy Lonely Fires Back Over Abuse Claims

In one post, the woman recalled putting on a nice outfit for Lonely's birthday celebrations with Playboi Carti. "On HIS birthday last I wore a white dress for HIM," he claimed. "He loved it. Then the second we get around carti he go tell me I embarrass him Im wore that dress so carti could see my p*ssy then called me a wh*re about it for months. N***a you are embarrassing tf." Check out more of the posts from both Lonely as well as his ex-girlfriend above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Destroy Lonely on HotNewHipHop.

