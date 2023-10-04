Destroy Lonely Pop-Up Devolves Into Chaos, Police Put An End To It

Destroy Lonely has been enjoying quite a bit of success as of late. For those who may not know, he is signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label. The man has delivered some huge viral hits, including the "If Looks Could Kill." Overall, his album of the same name was an ambitious undertaking with 26 tracks. Now, however, he is looking toward the next stage of his career, where he hopes to become just as famous as his mentor Carti.

Recently, Lonely dropped the "Director's Cut" to his album, If Looks Could Kill. Fans were very happy with the project, and they have been looking to support him, in any way they can. Consequently, the artist decided to hold a pop-up in Fairfax on Tuesday. This was going to be a gather of fans where Destroy Lonely could talk to those who listen to his music. Unfortunately, the entire event devolved into chaos and the police had to come and call the whole thing off.

Destroy Lonely Chased By Fans

As LA Weekly reports, the event ended up starting two hours later than expected. Consequently, fans were not happy and they started behaving as such. When things got too wild, the police came and it led to a disappointing end for the event. There is some footage of the artist being chased by fans, who simply wanted a glimpse at the rapper. It wasn't the pop-up that Lonely had planned, which is most certainly unfortunate. Hopefully, he can plan a different kind of event, in the not-so-distant future.

Moving forward, Destroy Lonely is going to be a huge name to watch in hip-hop. He has the potential to become more mainstream, and fans are excited to see what he does next. Let us know your thoughts on Destroy Lonely, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

