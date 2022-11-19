21-year-old Destroy Lonely’s career has certainly taken him on nothing short of a catapult to fame in recent months. He previously shared his 19-track NO STYLIST album in August, complete with one appearance from Ken Carson. Now, he’s shining significantly brighter with the deluxe cut.

The Atlanta native surprisingly dropped off NS+ (ULTRA) on Friday (November 18), complete with five new titles for his fans. Among them are “BLITZ,” “HAVINMYWAY,” “ALLURE,” and also, “LOUVRE.”

Finally, the fifth new addition added by Destroy Lonely is album closer, “NEVEREVER.”

On the earlier release of his breakout project, the “Bane” artist found particular success with tracks like “NOSTYLIST,” “VETERAN” featuring Ken Carson, and “JETLGGD.”

Aside from sharing both No Stylist and the deluxe edition this year, we’ve also heard from DL on his “20YRS OLD” single. Following that, he collaborated with Bktherula on “FOREVER, PT 2 (JEZEBEL)” in 2022 as well.

Additionally, the rising artist has a slew of performances lined up for the coming weeks. Fans will soon be able to catch him in Lake Buena Vista, Florida at the House of Blues Orlando on November 22nd.

The next night, he’ll be at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg. Before the month is even over, Destroy will have played for audiences in Houston, Dallas, Tucson, and Los Angeles.

Live shows are due to continue all throughout December, and after a hiatus to celebrate the holidays, he’ll be back on the road in January. The NS Tour is kicking off on January 19th in San Francisco and will subsequently run through to February 17th in Huntington, New York.

Stream Destroy Lonely’s NS+ (ULTRA) on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which new addition is your favourite in the comments.

NS+ (ULTRA) Tracklist:

JETLGGD BERGDORF <3MYGNG VTMNTSCOAT NOSTYLIST FAKENGGAS BLITZ SOARIN TURNINUP LNLY PRSSURE ONTHETABLE HAVINMYWAY ALLURE SWGSKOOL CRYSTLCSTLES DANGEROUS MKEITSTOP ONTHEFLOOR LOUVRE PASSAROUND OTW VETERAN (feat. Ken Carson) NEVEREVER

