Kendrick Lamar Criticized For Inviting Dr. Dre To “The Pop Out” Despite Abuse Allegations

BYCaroline Fisher1039 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Dr. Dre attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Social media users are reminding Kendrick of Dr. Dre's long history of alleged violence against women.

Last night, Kendrick Lamar took over the Forum in LA for his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" show. He graced the stage alongside several of his celebrity friends, including Dr. Dre. The artist even kicked off "Not Like Us," which fans were waiting to hear all night. Of course, this is the track widely believed to have crowned Kendrick the winner of his viral lyrical battle with Drake. On it, he famously accuses the Toronto hitmaker of being a "certified pedophile," and more.

As reactions to the explosive performance continue to roll in, many are calling Dr. Dre's appearance into question. While he's certainly one of the most successful artists to come out of Compton, he also has a long history of alleged violence against women. Dee Barnes, for example, accuses him of having physically assaulted her at a release party in the early 90s over a Pump It Up segment. His former partner Michel’le also alleges that she was abused throughout their relationship.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Really Popped Out: The West Coast Is Back On Top

Dr. Dre Performs With Kendrick Lamar In LA

Years later, he issued an apology. “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt,” he told the New York Times in 2015. “I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.” Social media users are now criticizing Kendrick for his decision to invite Dr. Dre onstage, particularly since he calls Drake an alleged abuser on "Not Like Us." Many think this was counterproductive, and are sounding off online.

"Why did Kendrick even bother to call Drake out for being a pedophile who surrounds himself with abusers on 'Not Like Us' if he was just going to call Dr. Dre—King of the Abusers—to introduce it?" one Twitter user wonders. "DR DRE GOT A WEIRD CASE, WHY IS HE AROUND?"" another asks.

Social Media Users Call Out Kendrick Lamar For Bringing Out Dr. Dre

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar facing backlash for his decision to bring out Dr. Dre at his "Pop Out" show in LA? Do you agree that it was a counterproductive move? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to his appearance down below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford And Kids Spotted At "Pop Out" Show

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Of The KIA Forum As Dr. Dre Intros "Not Like Us"2.7K
kendrick lamar the pop out reviewMusicKendrick Lamar Really Popped Out: The West Coast Is Back On Top1.7K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests2.2K
2016 Key To The City Ceremony With Kendrick LamarMusicKendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford And Kids Spotted At "Pop Out" Show7.6K