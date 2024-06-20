Kendrick Lamar Criticized For Inviting Dr. Dre To “The Pop Out” Despite Abuse Allegations

Social media users are reminding Kendrick of Dr. Dre's long history of alleged violence against women.

Last night, Kendrick Lamar took over the Forum in LA for his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" show. He graced the stage alongside several of his celebrity friends, including Dr. Dre. The artist even kicked off "Not Like Us," which fans were waiting to hear all night. Of course, this is the track widely believed to have crowned Kendrick the winner of his viral lyrical battle with Drake. On it, he famously accuses the Toronto hitmaker of being a "certified pedophile," and more.

As reactions to the explosive performance continue to roll in, many are calling Dr. Dre's appearance into question. While he's certainly one of the most successful artists to come out of Compton, he also has a long history of alleged violence against women. Dee Barnes, for example, accuses him of having physically assaulted her at a release party in the early 90s over a Pump It Up segment. His former partner Michel’le also alleges that she was abused throughout their relationship.

Dr. Dre Performs With Kendrick Lamar In LA

Years later, he issued an apology. “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt,” he told the New York Times in 2015. “I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.” Social media users are now criticizing Kendrick for his decision to invite Dr. Dre onstage, particularly since he calls Drake an alleged abuser on "Not Like Us." Many think this was counterproductive, and are sounding off online.

"Why did Kendrick even bother to call Drake out for being a pedophile who surrounds himself with abusers on 'Not Like Us' if he was just going to call Dr. Dre—King of the Abusers—to introduce it?" one Twitter user wonders. "DR DRE GOT A WEIRD CASE, WHY IS HE AROUND?"" another asks.

Social Media Users Call Out Kendrick Lamar For Bringing Out Dr. Dre