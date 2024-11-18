Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reveal How Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Unified The West Coast

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre say the song is bigger than just the beef.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre discussed the impact of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us," while taping a live episode of Drink Champs at ComplexCon over the weekend. In doing so, they argued that the song unified the West Coast and it's much more important to focus on that than the feud between Lamar and Drake.

"It unified the West," Snoop began. "So, it may have been disrespectful, but it's hip-hop, so it's part of hip-hop. I chose no sides because I have no individual cause with that. That's a grown man going against a grown man, but what it did do is unite the West and make everybody out here start looking at each other like how much love we got for each other. It was a Blood war where the Bloods had a peace treaty. You had certain Crip gangs that came together and became real friends as opposed to being enemies. So, that record did a lot for us on the West as far as unite so we should speak on that."

Dr. Dre Joins Kendrick Lamar At "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

As for Dr. Dre, his stance on the song is unsurprising considering he joined Kendrick Lamar on stage at The Pop Out in Los Angeles, earlier this year. Lamar dropped the song amid a fiery feud with Drake, which saw both artists share several diss tracks aimed at one another.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Discuss "Not Like Us"

Elsewhere during the Drink Champs episode, Snoop and Dre discussed Lamar's upcoming headlining set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Check out Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's full comments on "Not Like Us" below.

During a special live episode of @drinkchamps at #ComplexCon, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre spoke on the overarching impact of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” pic.twitter.com/PR7TkdTJVQ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 18, 2024