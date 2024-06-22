Funkmaster Flex Wants To Know The Purpose Of Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud

2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Funkmaster Flex performs during the Strength of a Woman Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Funkmaster Flex is wondering whether it was all for marketing.

Funkmaster Flex wants to know what the point was of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef and has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with some ideas. Speaking on the feud after Lamar hosted a massive concert in his hometown of Los Angeles, Flex theorized the beef could've been for marketing or pure competition. “I HAVE DRAKE / KENDRICK QUESTION?,” he wrote. “WAS IT A LYRICAL COMPETITION? OR A MARKETING / CAREER RELAUNCH? I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHAT ARE THE RULES IN A LYRICAL BATTLE?”

Many of Lamar's fans came to his defense in the replies to the post. One user wrote: "Drake lost regardless of what you call it lmaooo.. but what makes you say Career relaunch? Did he retire & i missed it?" Another added: "Bro acting like Kendrick career was dead or dying…it would make sense if this was Rick Ross." Ross, as well as Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and more artists, have also been feuding with Drake.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Causes Debate As Folks Criticize His Increased Security For Music Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre For His "Pop Out" Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

As for Lamar's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends, the star-studded event featured appearances from Dr. Dre, Steve Lacy, Ty Dolla Sign, Dom Kennedy, Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch, YG, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and more West Coast artists and celebrities. During his headlining set, Lamar performed several of his Drake diss tracks and even closed the show by doing "Not Like Us" an emphatic six times back-to-back. "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" Lamar asked at one point during the set.

Funkmaster Flex Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake

Check out Flex's latest post about the feud on X above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Funkmaster Flex on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Funk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing "Sunday Service"

