NORE Predicts Kendrick Lamar & Drake Will Reunite, But Fans Aren't Buying It

Not many fans are agreeing with NORE.

NORE says he expects Kendrick Lamar and Drake to put their beef to rest and eventually make one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time. He shared his prediction on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning. "I predict Kendrick and drake squash it and eventually make 1 of the greatest hiphop records of all time !!!" he wrote.

Few users agreed with NORE's take. In response, one fan wrote: "N.O.R.E must not know Drake offered Kendrick a feature verse on First Person Shooter and he turned it down, and called him a pedofile in the middle of a rap battle." Another added: "Nah. Kendrick has generational hate — And, given the reasons behind it, that will not change. Drake is too arrogant to admit that he did anything wrong, and Kendrick has too much love and respect for the art of rap and hip hop as a culture to let Drake slide." Others mentioned how JAY-Z and Nas eventually reconciled and have since collaborated with one another.

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre During "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Kendrick Lamar has been feuding with Drake since the release of his Metro Boomin and Future collaboration, "Like That," earlier this year. After dissing each other on numerous songs, Lamar seemingly won the battle with his hit single, "Not Like Us." On that track, he labels Drake a pedophile and a colonizer while calling out several members of his crew. Eventually, he hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends to bring together several West Coast artists and perform his diss tracks.

NORE Shares His Prediction