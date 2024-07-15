Drake Faces Backlash For Wearing "Rap Is A Joke" Shirt While Venting About Dealing With "Pressure"

New Look Wireless Birthday Party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Drake performs at the New Look Wireless birthday party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Drake's latest post is getting mixed responses.

Drake is coming under fire on social media for rocking a shirt with the phrase, "Rap is a joke," written on it. He shared a picture of himself with the black sleeveless top on Instagram while venting about dealing with pressure in the caption. "The pressure from being on top does more than just make your ears pop," he wrote. Many users took issue with the timing of the post, considering his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar.

When the post made its way to X (formerly Twitter), hip-hop fans weren't happy. "I bet rap is sure a joke Aubrey when you’re losing your rap battles lol," one user replied. Another wrote: "He lost so of course he would think this. A sore loser just like Nicki Minaj. The whole young money team tanked."

Drake Performs With 21 Savage In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Others shared more supportive messages for the rapper. "Life is like the stock market we all have up’s and down’s. Just enjoy the highs and learn from the lows," one user wrote in the comments section of the post. Another added: "Diamond withstand pressure. God has you.. lay all them burdens down and enjoy your hard work and success!" Check out the full post on Instagram below.

Drake Speaks On The "Pressure From Being On Top"

Many hip-hop fans felt Kendrick Lamar bested Drake in their feud following the release of his hit song, "Not Like Us," earlier this year. He cemented that fact by hosting The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in Los Angeles afterward. At the event, he performed the song, along with his other diss tracks, several times over. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

