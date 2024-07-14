Drake Laments The Ear-Popping Pressure Of “Being On Top” Amid Redemption Debate

Drizzy looks worn out.

Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar has mostly died down, but nonetheless, the Toronto hitmaker remains at the forefront of hip-hop fans' minds. He's kept quiet on subjects like Kendrick's LA Pop Out, his "Not Like Us" music video, and more. Unsurprisingly, this has left his followers more eager than ever to hear what he has to say, and to see what his next move will be.

While he's yet to deliver on this front, Drake did take to Instagram recently for a late-night post. He shared a photo of himself lying in a bed with his eyes closed, surrounded by stuffed animals. "The pressure from being on top does more than just make your ears pop," he captioned it, leaving at least some room for interpretation.

Drake Gets Deep On IG

Of course, many suspect that the caption is a reference to the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, which left the former president with a bloody ear. It also seems to be a reminder that he's still one of the most commercially successful hip-hop artists right now. This is one thing that's yet to be taken away from him amid the fallout of his feud with Kendrick. Even before going back and forth with the Compton performer, he was the most-streamed rapper on Spotify all of 2024. He managed to earn this crown yet again in June.