speculation
- GossipKelly Rowland Allegedly Walked Off "Today Show" Due To Small Dressing RoomThese are all just rumors at this point, as the former Destiny's Child star was apparently meant to co-host the program and promote her film.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBeyonce Fans Suspect She'll Join Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Announce Vegas ResidencyFans are demanding a performance of "Love In This Club, Pt. II."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsLil Scrappy & Various Women Get Wild At The Club Amid Erica Dixon Reunion RumorsLil Scrappy might've found himself a new boo.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipJustin Bieber Rumored To Land For Usher's Super Bowl In Vegas With KardashiansFor those unaware, a lot of people are buzzing with speculation right now over the R&B star potentially bringing Bieber as a special show guest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & Travis Scott European Tour Rumors Swirl Online, Fans Question ThemWhile this news doesn't seem to have a particular source online, apparently fans caught on quickly to the speculation and are getting hyped.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Isn't To Blame For Bobbi Althoff's Divorce, Source InsistsAlthoff says that despite their split, she and her ex "will always be friends."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West Could Perform At Pyramids Of Giza & Great Wall Of ChinaReportedly, the venues would "love to have" Ye.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsAshanti & Nelly Fuel Pregnancy Rumors With Miami Performance, Fans Suspect Baby BumpAshanti continues to rock oversized clothing.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Fans Beg Him To Get Help After Worrisome Instagram PostSupporters speculate that NBA YoungBoy is trying to send a message.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJustin Timberlake Seemingly Retracts Britney Spears Apology, She Fires BackBritney Spears' fans are up in arms.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West Clears IG Ahead Of "Vultures" Release, Fans Wonder What He's PlanningIs Ye dropping hints?By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsWho Is Sexyy Red's Baby Daddy? She Points To Chief Keef Amid Bricc Baby RumorsSocial media sleuths have plenty of theories about who the father of Sexyy Red's unborn child could be.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicASAP Rocky Might've Issued Drake Response On Kid Cudi's New Album "INSANO"According to many fans out there, the 6ix God took shots at the New York rapper and his partner Rihanna on his 2023 project "For All The Dogs."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Dissed Gunna On "american dream," Fans TheorizeWhile there's nothing specific in terms of references, it's hard to interpret anti-snitching bars any other way these days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBlueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Blames Chrisean Rock For Bump Above His LipBlueface insists that the bump is simply a keloid.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey & Tyga Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving The Club TogetherFans speculate that Chloe Bailey and Tyga will kick off 2024 with a new romance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" Podcast Could Be Over"Another one bites the dust," Joe Budden sings.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Denies "Spiraling" Following DUI Arrest"God’s cleaning house and woke me up," Haddish says.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipStefflon Don Gets Rolls-Royce, Fans Think It Was From Her Ex Burna BoyPeople are debating whether there's any truth to these rumors, and while there's no overt evidence, people are buying into the spicy narrative.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat Refutes "Tacky" Satanist Accusations"It discredits a lot of the hard work that a lot of people have put in," Doja Cat says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDid Playboi Carti Diss OsamaSon? Fans Speculate After Alleged Sub On IG StoryThere are plenty of people that a repost of an old Young Thug tweet could've applied to, so we wouldn't take this too harshly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares