Meek Mill Goes Off On Outlets Spreading Salacious Rumors About Him & Diddy

Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Meek Mill is fed up.

Rumors of an alleged sexual relationship between Meek Mill and Diddy have been circulating for some time now. They were sparked back in February when producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued the Bad Boy founder for alleged grooming and more. In the lawsuit, Lil Rod alleges that Diddy had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” This eventually led to theories that he was referring to Meek Mill, which has not been confirmed.

Meek Mill has become a frequent target for online hate and clowning regardless, and he's had enough. Earlier today, he took to X to respond to various reports that Diddy hosted a wild birthday party for him in 2014. “None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!!” he captioned the post.

Meek Mill Declares War On Whoever Is Behind Diddy Rumors

Meek Mill continued, also arguing that there's a "war on Black men" and slamming publications for spreading lies about him. "Just think about it you are waking up to a bunch of non black owned publication posting major lies about me! Where all the pr people go that was around me! Everybody see what’s going on I’m not gonna be quiet it’s was war on black men!" he wrote.

Meek Mill's post comes just a few days after a clip of him went viral. In it, he seemingly shuts down rumors that he's affiliated with Diddy in any way. "This is real life," he says. "No Diddy gang. Meek Milly in real life. Don't ever disrespect me." This earned a reaction from one of Diddy's sons, Justin Combs, who later made it clear that he was disappointed by the video. "Smh," Justin wrote simply alongside a face-palm emoji following the viral moment.

