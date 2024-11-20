Meek Mill Goes Off On Outlets Spreading Salacious Rumors About Him & Diddy

Meek Mill is fed up.

Rumors of an alleged sexual relationship between Meek Mill and Diddy have been circulating for some time now. They were sparked back in February when producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued the Bad Boy founder for alleged grooming and more. In the lawsuit, Lil Rod alleges that Diddy had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” This eventually led to theories that he was referring to Meek Mill, which has not been confirmed.

Meek Mill has become a frequent target for online hate and clowning regardless, and he's had enough. Earlier today, he took to X to respond to various reports that Diddy hosted a wild birthday party for him in 2014. “None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!!” he captioned the post.

Meek Mill Declares War On Whoever Is Behind Diddy Rumors

Meek Mill continued, also arguing that there's a "war on Black men" and slamming publications for spreading lies about him. "Just think about it you are waking up to a bunch of non black owned publication posting major lies about me! Where all the pr people go that was around me! Everybody see what’s going on I’m not gonna be quiet it’s was war on black men!" he wrote.