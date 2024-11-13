Meek Mill Proclaims "No Diddy Gang" In Viral Clip

Meek Mill is tired of the disrespect.

Meek Mill appears to be distancing himself from Diddy following the Bad Boy mogul's recent arrest on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. In a video circulating on social media on Wednesday, the Philadelphia rapper uses the viral phrase, "no Diddy." "This is real life," Meek says in the clip. "No Diddy gang. Meek Milly in real life. Don't ever disrespect me."

Despite the comment, fans on social media are still trolling him for his past friendship with Diddy. Replying to DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: "how is he saying no diddy gang after being diddled and diddling with diddy." Another remarked: "He should have said this long time ago when the allegations came out."

Meek Mill & Diddy Attend Christian Combs' Birthday Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 04: Rapper Meek Mill (L) and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Christian Casey Combs' 16th birthday party at 1OAK on April 4, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Meek has repeatedly denied the allegations about being in a sexual relationship with Diddy, which stem from rumors about the lawsuit Lil Rod filed earlier this year. In September, he said on social media that he wanted to spend $100,000 to launch an investigation into the rumors. "I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash," he posted on X. "To find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case." He added: "I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'Meek' anything to do with buddy. Something not right."

Meek Mill Claims "No Diddy Gang"

Diddy currently resides behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations. His trial is expected to kick off in May of next year. Check out the viral clip of Meek Mill referencing Diddy below.