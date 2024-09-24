Meek Mill Downplays Diddy Connection By Claiming "Something Ain't Right"

Meek wants to launch an investigation.

It's not a good time to be linked to Diddy. The Bad Boy mogul is the most reviled person in music at the moment. He's been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, and is facing a possible life sentence in prison if convicted. Meek Mill had an especially close relationship with Diddy in the years leading up to the latter's downfall. The two artists were even seen wearing matching outfits at various events. Meek is trying to create distance between himself and the so-called "Diddler," however. We can't say we blame him.

Meek Mill took to Twitter on September 23 to downplay his closeness with Diddy. He went as far as to claim that he wanted to launch an investigation. The implication being that his association with the Bad Boy mogul is something that has been largely fabricated. "I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash," he tweeted. "To find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case." Meek Mill then suggested that the powers that be are trying to take him down by connecting him to the man formerly known as Puff Daddy. "I also want them to look at who is powering the media," the rapper explained. "Involving 'Meek' anything to do with buddy."

Meek Mill Wants To Launch A $100K Investigation

Meek Mill is not the most cogent tweeter, but he did end things on a pointedly ominous note. He simply wrote "something not right." He included the phrase in quotes, as though he was quoting someone else. Minutes later, the rapper doubled down on his request. "Again, I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who's powering and how exactly my name connect to this," he wrote. Meek Mill also took the additional space afforded him to assert that he's not involved in any of Diddy's alleged criminal behavior. "Streets know wassup with me thats not the case," Meek asserted. "We talking about business side, somebody powering these bad campaigns."

Meek Mill's assertions did not do much to dissuade fans. The rapper has been photographed with Diddy in countless social situations over the years. There was also reference to a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj in court documents involving Diddy back in March. The specificity of these identifiers point to Meek Mill, but the rapper insisted it wasn't him. He fired back at fans on Twitter by claiming he was not in Diddy's company during the specific dates cited in the documents. Time will eventually prove whether he is telling the truth.