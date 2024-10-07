Bobby Shmurda Alleges JAY-Z And Roc Nation Are Fueling Allegations Surrounding Meek Mill And Diddy's Sexuality

Bobby Shmurda isn't buying it.

Bobby Shmurda questioned the legitimacy of the rumors surrounding an alleged relationship between Meek Mill and Diddy during a recent interview with The Danza Project. The allegations stem from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones' lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul from earlier this year. In the filing, he alleged that Diddy had "sexual intercourse” with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Shmurda alleges that JAY-Z and Roc Nation are the ones behind the allegations.

“I’ma tell you what’s going on with Meek. I left the team that Meek was on. Meek left that team. [If] you leave that team, they come for you,” Shmurda said. "It’s like a relationship with these labels. It’s like leaving a girl with a lot of power. She’s gonna try to make your life a living hell. She’s like, ‘We own the internets, we’re gonna spread all the rumors about you. I’m gonna pay for 3,000 comments making jokes.'” He also revealed that he's been through something similar. “They tried to call me gay. I f*ck the most b*tches ever. Like, come on, for real? I’m not even mad at them doing it; it be the n****s that believe it.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Asks Meek Mill To Pay Him For Allegedly Finding The Person Behind Diddy Rumors

Meek Mill & Diddy Attend Revolt Launch Party

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: Meek Mill and Sean " Diddy" Combs attend the Revolt launch party at Slate on October 21, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Meek has denied the allegations on numerous occasions over the months since Lil Rod initially filed his lawsuit. Recently, he offered up $100,000 to anyone who could find evidence in the case. "I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to ‘Diddy’ Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘meek’ anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right,'" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bobby Shmurda Discusses Diddy & Meek Mill

Shmurda's comments on the rumors come after authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in New York, last month. He's already pleaded not guilty in the case. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bobby Shmurda as well as Meek Mill and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.