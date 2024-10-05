DJ Akademiks Asks Meek Mill To Pay Him For Allegedly Finding The Person Behind Diddy Rumors

Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks has allegedly completed a Diddy and Meek Mill investigation.

Since the initial wave of lawsuits against Diddy, many folks online theorized that Meek Mill was somehow involved in the Bad Boy mogul's alleged sexual assault scandal. Moreover, this is because Lil Rod's lawsuit against Sean Combs made an allusion to an unnamed Philadelphia rapper, but Meek himself has vehemently denied any involvement in any capacity. However, he might see a retort to that thanks to a new allegation from DJ Akademiks. Furthermore, on his livestream, Ak alleged to have found out who was the person behind these rumors. He said that he will let the Philly MC know who it is once he gets some cash.

"Full exposé, I don't care who's behind it," DJ Akademiks' allegations began. "Meek, send the $100,000 over. By the way, can somebody send this message to Meek Mill? I found out who's behind the Diddy and Meek Mill press. Everything going out. I found out the person. I have the name, I have the report. But I need the $100,000 in my bank account before I give it to you, Meek Mill. I found out who was behind making sure that a n***a who be in the trenches is actually – his name is going to be aligned with Diddy and other people. But as you said, I need that $100,000."

DJ Akademiks Allegedly Found Out Who's Spreading Meek Mill & Diddy Rumors

"Dear Meek Mill," DJ Akademiks captioned a post featuring this livestream clip on his alternate Instagram account, @djakademikstv. "Akademiks and his team of private investigators at the Akademy have discovered the individual linking you and Diddy after a 2 week investigation. Please wire the $100,000 to Akademiks bank account. And the name of the individual linking you to Diddy will be revealed."

Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda also has a theory as to why there are many Meek Mill rumors not just about Diddy, but also about his sexuality. "You leave that team, they come for you," Shmurda said on The Danza Project, alluding to how labels and public relations teams allegedly spread these rumors after he left them. "We own the internet, we [will] spread all these rumors about you. I [will] put a thousand, three thousand comments. Make them jokes, I'm gonna pay for comments on every post."

