Diddy's Former Bodyguard Alleges That J Prince Is Behind Many Diddy Lawsuits

"Big Joe" made a hefty allegation about Diddy and J Prince.

A former security member for Diddy, Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman, continues to deny Thalia Graves' allegations in her lawsuit that the two witnessed someone sexually assaulting her, and that it was allegedly all on videotape. "I’m not questioning her integrity," Sherman told NBC. "I’m questioning her claims against me. I wasn’t the head of security. You got the wrong man. I’ve never seen you. I’ve never done anything negative with you. I’ve never been in the same room with you. Not only wasn’t I there, I wasn’t even in New York." Later, he called into Way Up with Angela Yee to further attempt to clear his name.

"Not only did she DM me, but she also tried to guide me through the DMs, explaining all I needed to do was write a statement like others did," Big Joe said of his alleged messages with Thalia Graves. "I said, ‘Keep me out of what?’ But then she brought up Mr. J. Prince, saying they’d be down there." Then, Big Joe theorized that J. Prince is allegedly the person pushing for many of Diddy's alleged victims to sue him and speak out against him in order to ruin his reputation.

Big Joe Alleges That J Prince Is Responsible For Many Diddy Lawsuits

As for the reason why, Big Joe suggested that it's because of the alleged scuffle between Diddy and Drake about a decade ago. "After listening to people explain the situation to me, I think J. Prince is one of the main culprits behind trying to destroy Puffy’s character," he told Way Up. It's important to note that these are all just allegations and speculative theories at press time, as neither Sean Combs nor the Houston executive have addressed this specific issue as of writing this article.