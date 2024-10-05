Diddy's Former Bodyguard Alleges That J Prince Is Behind Many Diddy Lawsuits

Kevin Liles All-Star Weekend Dinner - February 18, 2006
Sean Diddy Combs, J Prince and Kevin Liles during Kevin Liles All-Star Weekend Dinner - February 18, 2006 at Victor Anthony's Restaurant in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
"Big Joe" made a hefty allegation about Diddy and J Prince.

A former security member for Diddy, Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman, continues to deny Thalia Graves' allegations in her lawsuit that the two witnessed someone sexually assaulting her, and that it was allegedly all on videotape. "I’m not questioning her integrity," Sherman told NBC. "I’m questioning her claims against me. I wasn’t the head of security. You got the wrong man. I’ve never seen you. I’ve never done anything negative with you. I’ve never been in the same room with you. Not only wasn’t I there, I wasn’t even in New York." Later, he called into Way Up with Angela Yee to further attempt to clear his name.

"Not only did she DM me, but she also tried to guide me through the DMs, explaining all I needed to do was write a statement like others did," Big Joe said of his alleged messages with Thalia Graves. "I said, ‘Keep me out of what?’ But then she brought up Mr. J. Prince, saying they’d be down there." Then, Big Joe theorized that J. Prince is allegedly the person pushing for many of Diddy's alleged victims to sue him and speak out against him in order to ruin his reputation.

Big Joe Alleges That J Prince Is Responsible For Many Diddy Lawsuits

As for the reason why, Big Joe suggested that it's because of the alleged scuffle between Diddy and Drake about a decade ago. "After listening to people explain the situation to me, I think J. Prince is one of the main culprits behind trying to destroy Puffy’s character," he told Way Up. It's important to note that these are all just allegations and speculative theories at press time, as neither Sean Combs nor the Houston executive have addressed this specific issue as of writing this article.

Meanwhile, others like DJ Akademiks are also trying to figure out who else might allegedly be behind these alleged Diddy scandals. "Full exposé, I don't care who's behind it," he expressed during his livestream. "Meek, send the $100,000 over. By the way, can somebody send this message to Meek Mill? I found out who's behind the Diddy and Meek Mill press. Everything going out. I found out the person. I have the name, I have the report. But I need the $100,000 in my bank account before I give it to you, Meek Mill. I found out who was behind making sure that a n***a who be in the trenches is actually – his name is going to be aligned with Diddy and other people. But as you said, I need that $100,000."

