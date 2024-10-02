Drake Unfollows Diddy On Instagram Following Mogul's Allegations

Aubrey is cutting ties.

Drake continues to exercise his right to unfollow celebrities on Instagram. The rapper decided to cut several notable figures off on October 1. Some of them needed little in the way of an explanation, like Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar. Others, like LeBron James and Playboi Carti, were surprising given the seemingly good relationships Drake had with them in the past. The 6 God decided to unfollow one more celebrity on October 2, though, and this one made all the sense in the world. Drake is no longer following Diddy on Instagram.

The Diddy follow was actually a point of discussion the day before. Drake fans and haters, both of whom are a passionate late, debated the meaning of the rapper's continued follow. Diddy has, after all, become a pariah in the music industry. The Bad Boy founder has been hit with several federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. More allegations against Diddy seemingly come out every couple days. Drake cutting ties is unsurprising. This is not, however, the first time the Toronto rapper has appeared to draw a line in the sand between him and Diddy.

Read More: Former Adult Star Accusing Diddy Of Assault Dropped By Lawyers

Drake Has Had A Complicated History With Diddy

Following Diddy's arrest in September, Drake posted a cryptic message on his burner account. It was a film clip from The Big Short (2015), in which Ryan Gosling's character claims not to hang out with his co-workers. "I never hung out with these idiots after work, ever," the character noted. "I had fashion friends." Drake loves to use film clips to do his talking for him, as we all learned during the K. Dot battle. Drake and Diddy's relationship has never been friendly, however, dating back to the early 2010s. Diddy accused the Toronto rapper of stealing the beat for the song "0 to 100 / The Catch Up" and the rumor goes that he slapped Drizzy outside of a club.

The Game alleged that Diddy tried to have a hit put out on the rapper in 2014. There's nothing to validate this bold claim, however. The only time the Compton legend spoke on the matter was during a VladTV interview. What is verifiable, however, are the shots that Drizzy took at the Bad Boy founder on the 2016 song "4PM In Calabasas." He not only borrowed Diddy's flow and lines, but threw subliminal digs at him throughout his verses.