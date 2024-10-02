Drake Unfollows LeBron James And Kendrick Lamar On Instagram

He cut several artists out of his circle.

Drake decided to clean house on October 1. The OVO co-founder was following lots of notable rappers and celebrities on Instagram, despite their seeming willingness to clown him. LeBron James was at the Kendrick Lamar "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. He was also caught on camera talking about how much he liked Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss. It seemed like Drake finally pulled the trigger on axing King James from his circle. He unfollowed the NBA superstar on Tuesday, along with a host of other big names.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Drake was unfollowing people left and right. He unfollowed Kendrick Lamar, which makes sense to an extent. If anything, it was strange that the 6 God was still following K. Dot after their battle. Drake also unfollowed Metro Boomin, Joe Budden, DeMar DeRozan and Playboi Carti. These all line up with the events of the battle. Metro Boomin started the whole thing with "Like That." DeRozan danced on stage at the "Pop Out" and made a cameo in the "Not Like Us" video. Joe Budden has always been a vocal critic of the 6 God. The only real head scratcher in the bunch is Playboi Carti. The cult icon has worked with Drake on multiple occasions, including the recent song "No Face."

Drake Is Still Following Future On Instagram

Drake and Carti appeared to have a solid relationship. The latter was, however, removed from the "No Face" version that landed on streaming. The 6 God's decision may also stem from the people that Carti is affiliated with. Playboi Carti recently clowned streamer Adin Ross, who appears to have a good bond with Drizzy. He also dropped a massive collab single with The Weeknd, who has been one of Drake's enemies for over a decade. DJ Akademiks documented these unfollowings on his own Instagram.