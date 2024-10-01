Drake Hints At Release Date For PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album

Party Next Door Live
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Drake (r) performs with PartyNextDoor at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
We were told to be ready by fall.

Drake has had an interesting 2024. It's been an incredibly notable year, thanks to the Kendrick Lamar battle, but also because the rapper's stranglehold over pop culture seems to be slipping. He's dropped multiple songs, but not all of them have hit. In fact, he just dropped a video for "Wah Gwan Delilah," one of the strangest releases of his career. Drake fans are waiting for him to rebound with a full project, and we may be getting one pretty soon.

The Instagram account Rap Direct posted a photo of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR on September 30. The account reminded fans that a collab album between the two OVO artists is slated for release at some point this year. It was suggested that the fall would be the most likely window of time, but it's been a long time since Drake or PND have commented on the album. That said, Drake stumbled upon the Rap Direct post. The 6 God liked the post, effectively confirming to fans everywhere that we will be getting the joint album in the fall.

Drake Confirmed That The PND Album Will Drop This Fall

Drake announced his plans for a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab in August. The rapper was coming off the K. Dot battle, and eager to get back to making quality music for the fans. He came out during a PND show and proceeded to blow the minds of OVO fans everywhere. "Once Summer over with," Drizzy stated. "Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly… a PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you…"

PARTYNEXTDOOR confirmed the existence of the album a week after Drake's announcement. He was asked which song from the album was his favorite, and avoided giving a direct answer. He did, however, reveal how many songs will be on the final tracklist. "The one we doing right now, all 15 we doing right now," he asserted. PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his last studio album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, in April of this year. Drake was a huge fan, as evidenced by the promo he gave it on Instagram. "Played this 100000 times before release," he wrote on his Story. "Wish they logged my streams." Drizzy, meanwhile, dropped his last album, For All the Dogs, in 2023.

