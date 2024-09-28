ASAP Bari Says "It Can Never Be Over For Drake" After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: Recording artist Drake attends the after party for his concert at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
ASAP Bari doesn't think Drake is automatically at a lower point.

At this point, any mention of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle this year probably sounds nauseating to you. But folks continue to debate and discuss it with a lot of fervor, especially now that we are seeing the outcome of it play out. Some fans just wanted a great lyrical exchange, others demanded proof and for whoever was the most "right" or "correct" to win, and a select few wanted the winner to destroy the loser's career. That last possibility was never a reasonable end scenario either way, and during an appearance on the No Funny S**t program, ASAP Bari said that it's not over for Drake.

"Nah, it can never be over for Drake. Drake is Drake," A$AP Bari posited. "Hell no, hell no. It can never be over for Drake, honestly. I just feel like – Well, I was mad at the point of, like... I feel like, you know, if you gon' start some s**t, finish it, you feel me? But that's what we from. We from Harlem, we from New York, just period. You know, I'ma start a fight, I'ma finish it, you feel me? Nah, I feel like it was something that ticked him off and he wasn't trying to take it that far. You understand?

ASAP Bari On Drake

"But, you know, I don't think it's over, you feel me?" A$AP Bari continued. "The fighting ain't over until you see a n***a fall down, you feel me? So he could probably just be sitting back seeing what's going on, and the rounds could go back, you feel me? There could be a part two, you feel me? I think they should've went down for three rounds. You lost the first round, let's see what goes the second round, you feel me? Drake is the GOAT, man. Hell no, never over Hov."

For those unaware, A$AP Bari does have some alleged issues with A$AP Rocky, and we all know how he and Drake feel about each other. But Bari is still correct in assessing that to count the Toronto superstar out entirely is an illusion. Round 2 is out of the question, but he's enough of a hitmaker to brush a loss off.

