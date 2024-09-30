Drake Clinches Massive "Views" Milestone And Creates A New Spotify Record

What's your favorite track off of this Drake behemoth?

Even as fans and media figures continue to debate around this year's battle and other narratives, Drake keeps finding success from his past work. Moreover, Views recently reached a massive Spotify milestone, becoming only the third rap album ever on the platform to surpass 10 billion total streams. Not only that, but the Toronto superstar became the only MC at press time to have two albums cross the 10 billion streams mark, the first of which was Scorpion. To no one's surprise, all of his projects on the streaming service have over a billion total streams each, an accolade few artists have been able to even approach.

Elsewhere, Drake actually recently focused on congratulating another artist for their success as he hit the studio to presumably record new material. He shared a clip on Instagram of Chilly "Gonz" Gonzales praising their collaborations in the past during a recent interview. "Thank you Gonz,” the 6ix God shared online. “This guy was my neighbor, and we ended up making incredible pieces together, one of the greatest musicians of all time to me."

Drake's Views Numbers Continue To Impress

Meanwhile, others like A$AP Bari wonder whether or not Drake will be able to come back from his loss to Kendrick Lamar. "Nah, it can never be over for Drake. Drake is Drake," he expressed on a podcast. "Hell no, hell no. It can never be over for Drake, honestly. I just feel like – Well, I was mad at the point of, like... I feel like, you know, if you gon' start some s**t, finish it, you feel me? But that's what we from. We from Harlem, we from New York, just period. You know, I'ma start a fight, I'ma finish it, you feel me? Nah, I feel like it was something that ticked him off and he wasn't trying to take it that far. You understand?"