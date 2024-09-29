Drake Hits The Studio And Praises Neighbor-Turned-Collaborator

It looks like Drake has something on the way.

During a recent interview, Chilly Gonzales opened up about collaborating with Drake. Most notably, he contributed to the Toronto hitmaker's album Take Care, playing the piano outro on “Marvin’s Room.” He told Aria Nejati that he's most impressed with Drizzy's ability to rework ideas to make them better.

“I’ll be at the piano, maybe there’s a beat playing, and he’s just kind of looking for a melody,” Gonzales explained. “Then he’ll find something, and already I’m like, whoa, that’s like a super dope chorus. And then he finds something that’s even less specific, more universal, and all of a sudden what you thought was already a dope hook becomes like a verse.”

Drake Appears To Be Working On New Music

"But then he keeps looking, and this happens three or four times,” he continued. “Each time the thing he finds is more anthemic. And each time you have to just recalculate the whole song because, oh, that’s not the chorus anymore. I saw this happen with ‘Marvin’s Room.’ I saw this happen with ‘From Time.'” Drake caught wind of the interview clip and shared it on his Instagram Story last week, showing love to his collaborator in his caption.